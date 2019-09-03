There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,360 in the last 365 days.

CorMedix Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 8-10, 2019 in New York City.

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference
Date:       Monday, September 9 
Time:       9:10am – 9:35am Eastern Time
Webcast:       http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/crmd/
         

About CorMedix
CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters, currently in Phase 3 development for patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Such infections have significant treatment costs and lead to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provide the potential for priority review of a marketing application by FDA and allow for a total of ten years of market exclusivity in the event of U.S. approval. Neutrolin is already marketed as a CE Marked product in Europe and other territories. In parallel, CorMedix is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with active programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels.  The company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers.  For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
617-535-7746

