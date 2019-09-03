Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:



Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.286125 September 30, 2019 September 13, 2019 Series D 0.31142 September 27, 2019 Series E 0.18188 September 30, 2019 Series F 0.24768 September 27, 2019 Series G 0.207375 September 30, 2019 Series H 0.27344 September 27, 2019 Series I 0.23175 September 30, 2019 Series J 0.29211 September 27, 2019 Series K 0.291938 September 30, 2019 Series M 0.296875 September 30, 2019

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the September 30, 2019 to December 30, 2019 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series D 1.20684 4.78801 0.30171 Series F 0.95731 3.79801 0.23933 Series H 1.05813 4.19801 0.26453 Series J 1.13122 4.48801 0.28281

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941



