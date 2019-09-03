Integral BioSystems to Exhibit at 2019 Contract Pharma Tabletop Exhibition Thursday September 26, 2019

Boston area drug developer Integral BioSystems to display at table 108 in the 2019 Contract Pharma Exhibition at Hyatt Regency, New Brunswick, NJ

Whether you need to formulate a brand new drug product or a known drug substance into a generic or 505b2 product, Integral can help you” — Dr. Shikha Barman

BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integral BioSystems LLC , Boston area CRO specializing in innovative pharmaceutical formulation development, will be in the spotlight as a participating exhibitor at Table #108 during the Contract Pharma Contracting and Outsourcing Conference and Tabletop Exhibition Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency, 2 Albany Street, New Brunswick, NJ.With over 26 years of experience in all phases of cell and tissue targeted, sustained release pharmaceutical formulation development, the firm’s CEO and President, Dr. Shikha P. Barman, will be on hand to discuss the specific requirements of interested attendees.About the EventContract Pharma magazine presents its 18th Annual Contracting & Outsourcing Conference & Tabletop Exhibition, devoted to outsourcing in the pharma and biopharmaceutical industries. The event will be held Thursday, September 26, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick, NJ, located in the heart of New Jersey's pharmaceutical industry. The tabletop exhibition will be held one day only on Thursday, September 26th with an additional half day of sessions held on Friday, September 27th.About Integral BioSystemsIntegral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.The Company has developed numerous dosage forms for ophthalmic applications. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.For those seeking to develop a formulation for a new drug substance, a 505b2 product or a generic drug product, Dr. Barman will be available to answer questions about possible strategies for your particular application.



