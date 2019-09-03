Punta Cana Medical Center Becomes The Country’s First Hospital To Receive International GOLD Accreditation

Shauna Hemingway, Canadian Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, visited the world-class facility to bestow the Qmentum International accreditation. This material is distributed by Rubenstein Public Relations on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and the Consulate General of the Dominican Republic in New York. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, DC.

/EIN News/ -- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minister of Tourism Francisco Javier García today congratulated the Punta Cana Medical Center on becoming the first hospital in the Dominican Republic to receive international GOLD Accreditation by Qmentum International-Accreditation Canada. The prestigious designation is the result of a rigorous two-year evaluation of ongoing process development and health service management governed by the strictest standards of excellence in patient care and safety.





Canadian Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Shauna Hemingway presented the certificate of accreditation.

During her visit, Ambassador Hemingway commented, “There is no greater priority for Canada in the Dominican Republic than the welfare of the hundreds of thousands of our citizens who visit the country every year. I am very happy that the Canadian health system, our rules, and practices have served in the constant search for high-quality service from Punta Cana Medical Center, both for the benefit of Canadian visitors and for Dominican residents and citizens.”

“We applaud this achievement and the Punta Cana Medical Center’s dedication to patient care,” said Minister García.

The Minister further added, “The engagement of third-party partners and the recognition of leading programs such as Qmentum International-Accreditation Canada underscores our sustained commitment to public well-being and safety.”

All members of the health center, including its doctors, nurses, administrative and operational staff, as well as patients, their families and community members were included in the comprehensive review.

Accreditation Canada, an institution endorsed by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQUA), has positively influenced more than 1,100 health care and social services organizations on five continents.

Punta Cana Medical Center is owned and operated by Rescue Group, the leading national private health network in the Dominican Republic. Rescue Group maintains a commitment to extend the highest patient care standards across Punta Cana Medical Center, Bournigal Medical Center in Puerto Plata, Canela Clinic in La Romana, affiliated referral hospitals, Urgent Care facilities, as well as in-home service, and 17 emergency hotel medical centers.

All facilities and services provided by Rescue Group are in strict compliance with local Ministry of Public Health regulations as further enforced by the Ministry of Tourism. Additionally, Bournigal Medical Center in Puerto Plata is in the final phases of the evaluation process towards the same level of international accreditation.

The Punta Cana Medical Center’s GOLD accreditation follows the Ministry’s recent introduction of meaningful programs and increased measures to strengthen the confidence of the travelling public. Included within the pro-active measures is the doubling of inspection capacities and significantly increased compliance standards in tourist destinations.

The heightened inspections and oversight will extend to the medical offices within the hotel facilities and review of the professional qualifications of the doctors, resident doctors, nurses, and assistants.

Reinforced mandates will also require that emergency information and the availability of 911 is clearly posted in every guest room. Additionally, hotel staff will be required to review the information with each guest at the time of check-in to further emphasize access to emergency services and support.

ABOUT THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, the country features nearly 1,000 miles of coastline. The Dominican Republic welcomed more than 40 million tourists in the last seven years, and is statistically among the safest countries in the Caribbean. In 2018, hotel, bar and restaurant activity represented 7.6 percent of the gross domestic product in terms of added value, becoming one of the most dynamic sectors of the Dominican economy with an average growth of 7 percent in the last four years. Visit Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: http://www.godominicanrepublic.com/.

###

Annie Holschuh Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism (414) 247-2140 annie.holschuh@bvk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.