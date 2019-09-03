Food For The Poor Partners with The Sandals Foundation in Response to Hurricane Dorian’s Devastation in the Bahamas

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food For The Poor is partnering with the Sandals Foundation to ensure that we can help Bahamians in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian as quickly and effectively as possible. The Sandals Foundation has a strong presence in the Bahamas and will help with logistics on the ground. FFP continues to monitor the situation to ensure we are able to address the most important and urgent needs. Some airports and communities are still underwater; as soon as we understand the immediate needs of different communities, we will determine how to best help. We have several million water purification tablets, thanks to the generous support of Scotiabank, that are ready to send to communities to provide clean water, once we have access to a port. We are also raising funds to purchase tarpaulins. Tarpaulins and water purification tablets in an emergency save lives. A 20’x20′ tarpaulin for $15 provides a family with temporary relief protecting them from extreme conditions and preventing further damage to their home. We are asking Canadians to donate to help us purchase tarpaulins to provide as many families as possible with shelter until rebuilding begins.



We are also raising funds for the rebuilding efforts in the Bahamas, that will begin once we have more information on the devastation left behind from Hurricane Dorian.

About Food For The Poor Canada

Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC) empowers communities in the Caribbean and Latin America, with a focus on Haiti, Jamaica and Guyana through five areas of programming: food, housing, education, health and livelihood. Through basic aid and sustainable development, FFPC responds to urgent needs while building community and social infrastructure. FFPC utilizes the pre-existing infrastructure of local affiliated organizations, to better sustain and grow the communities they serve. FFPC is part of the Food For The Poor family of charities who has worked in the region for 37 years; the founding organization in the USA is Food For The Poor, an interdenominational Christian organization that works in 17 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America.

For More Information Contact:

Samantha Mahfood, Executive Director

Food For The Poor Canada

(416) 921-4008

SamanthaM@FoodForThePoor.ca

www.foodforthepoor.ca

Executive Director Samantha Mahfood is available to speak to media.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10059811-d59e-4d5e-966d-82f2eda92997

Hurricane Dorian Photo of Hurricane Dorian over the Bahamas



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.