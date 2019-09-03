Ritu Vig Appointed as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at SP Plus Corporation

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of parking, ground transportation, baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal, and aviation clients throughout North America, today announced the appointment of Ritu Vig as Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and Secretary.



Ms. Vig joined SP+ as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel in 2018. Since that time, she has been working closely with longtime CLO Robert Sacks, who has moved into a consulting role as he transitions into retirement after 31 years with the Company.

“Ritu’s ability to develop a strategically aligned legal function and her business acumen make her a perfect fit to help advance our Company’s growth strategy,” commented Marc Baumann, Chief Executive Officer for SP+. “Over the past 30 years, Robert has been an integral part of our executive management team and we are grateful for his many contributions to SP+,” added Mr. Baumann. “Ritu and Robert have worked closely over the past year to ensure a smooth transition.”

Ms. Vig has extensive experience in securities, mergers and acquisitions, financings, corporate governance, strategy, complex commercial transactions, regulatory compliance, ethics, executive compensation and benefits. Prior to joining SP+, she served as Vice President, Associate General Counsel of SEC, M&A and Compliance for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company in Chicago—after nearly a decade with the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company.

Ms. Vig earned her J.D. and B.S. from the University of Illinois and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She also serves on the Board of Directors for Mercy Housing Lakefront. She is based at the SP+ corporate headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.

SP+ provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal, and aviation clients throughout North America. The Company has more than 23,000 employees and operates in hundreds of cities across North America. SP+ is one of the premier valet operators in the nation with more four and five diamond luxury properties, including hotels and resorts, than any other valet competitor. The Company's ground transportation group transports over 50 million passengers per year; its facility maintenance group operates in dozens of U.S. cities; and its event/large venue group provides a wide range of event logistics services. Bags offers remote airline check-in, baggage handling and related services. For more information, visit www.spplus.com , www.bagsinc.com or www.parking.com .

CONTACT:

Jill Nagel

Senior Communications Manager

jnagel@spplus.com, 312-274-2102

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/792e4523-bac5-4856-b0ab-70e6435388ff

Ritu Vig Ritu Vig, Chief Legal Counsel at SP Plus Corporation



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.