Eton Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Lake Street 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- DEER PARK, Ill., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products, today announced that Sean Brynjelsen, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Lake Street 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in New York, NY.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products utilizing the FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. Eton is primarily focused on liquid dosage forms including injectables, oral liquids and ophthalmics. Eton has a diversified pipeline of high-value product candidates in various stages of development and therapeutic areas, including two products currently filed with the FDA.

Company Contact:

David Krempa

dkrempa@etonpharma.com

847-805-1077

Investor Contact:

Julie Seidel

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Julie.Seidel@sternir.com

212-362-1200



