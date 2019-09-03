DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Dougherty & Co. Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that management will present at the 2019 Dougherty & Co. Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



Rick Pauls, President and CEO of DiaMedica Therapeutics will host one-on-one institutional investor meetings throughout the day at the event.

Dougherty & Co. Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019

Location: Millennium Hotel (1313 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403)

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. The Company currently has an ongoing phase II study in acute ischemic stroke and a phase Ib study in chronic kidney disease. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com .



Contact:

Scott Kellen

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (763) 496-5118

skellen@diamedica.com



