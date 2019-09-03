Worldwide Survey Recognizes Apergy as Top Ranked Company in Building Customer Loyalty for Fourth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation (“Apergy”) (NYSE: APY) was ranked first in a key measure of customer loyalty in the artificial lift industry in a worldwide survey released recently by Kimberlite Oilfield Research. The survey also found that Apergy is the only major artificial lift company that had improved in virtually all of the performance categories measured.



Kimberlite’s 2019 Artificial Lift supplier performance report examines the worldwide market for artificial lift products and services. The survey, which was published in August 2019, noted that Apergy had the highest Net Promoter Score among the major integrated artificial lift providers based on over 330 global customer responses. For the fourth consecutive year Apergy earned the highest Net Promoter Score among the major integrated artificial lift suppliers.

Sivasankaran "Soma" Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our team members demonstrate our customer-centric culture every day. We are committed to driving customer success by being advocates for our customers and pursuing continuous improvement in everything we do. The Kimberlite survey results confirm yet again that operators globally are recognizing our team’s dedication to quality, service, and innovation.”

The Net Promoter Score is a customer loyalty score that provides a clear and easily understood customer satisfaction metric that can be compared over time or between different industries. The Net Promoter Score assesses to what extent a respondent would recommend a certain company, product or service to his friends, relatives or colleagues.

Earlier this year, Apergy earned the top overall ranking for Total Satisfaction and was ranked first in five additional categories in the Oilfield Products Segment of the EnergyPoint Research survey of over 4,000 qualified respondents.

In addition to Total Satisfaction, Apergy rated first in Artificial Lift, Engineering & Design, Performance & Reliability, Horizontal & Directional Wells, and Onshore Applications in the Oilfield Products segment of the 2018-2019 EnergyPoint Research survey.

About Apergy

Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. Apergy’s Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”) solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. Apergy’s Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at http://www.apergy.com.

Investor Contact:

David Skipper – david.skipper@apergy.com – 713-230-8031

Media Contact:

John Breed – john.breed@apergy.com – 281-403-5751



