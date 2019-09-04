Hathmore Technologies Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Hathmore Technologies Logo Become a Home Energy Rater Doff Industries Logo

Hathmore Technologies is celebrating its 40th anniversary by providing an array of new online, on-demand courses through the EnergySmart Institute.

Hathmore Technologies Celebrates our 40th Anniversary in Energy Efficiency and Clean Energy by Offering New Online On-Demand Courses Through the EnergySmart Institute.” — Sharla Riead - Hathmore Technologies

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Much has changed since 1979 but Hathmore Technologies , LLC has remained in the forefront of energy efficiency, sustainable technology, online education and quality assurance.Hathmore Technologies is celebrating its 40th anniversary by providing an array of new online, on-demand courses through the EnergySmart Institute Since 1979, Hathmore has continued its original mission of providing quality assurance and program management, energy testing, consulting and proven environmental solutions. Hathmore serves residential, commercial, municipal, military, and code enforcement clients and energy/green programs.Hathmore does not act like a 40-year-old company. They take advantage of the latest software advances, such as their mobile field data collection and energy model creation tool and online self-paced on-demand training programs.Energy codes have become more focused on tested and professionally proven results. In response, Hathmore has developed tools to assist the shrinking number of code officials by automating the tracking, oversight and quality assurance monitoring of outsourced quality inspections performed by certified 3rd parties.About the Photograph: Home Energy Raters, also known as HERS* raters, enjoy growing employment opportunities in the environmentally rewarding fields of energy efficiency, energy code verification, clean energy and sustainability.Home Energy Raters can play a substantial role in building or rebuilding our housing using the most energy efficient and green methods and products. A Rater can also assist with testing of the durability and safety of structures which is vitally important in the rebuilding of disaster areas to be more resilient.Learn more at EnergySmart Institute.*HERS: Home Energy Rating Systems--End of Press Release--Hathmore Technologies, LLC is a certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE). Doff Industries is partnering with HTLLC to offer online, on-demand courses through the EnergySmart Institute.



