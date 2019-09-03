Dialog Axiata PLC Introduces New Cloud TV Service – ViU – Powered by the Kaltura TV Platform

Kaltura further expands its footprint in the Asia Pacific market with another Tier-one Cloud TV customer launch

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY and Sri Lanka, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, the leading video technology provider, announced today that Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, with over 14 million subscribers, accounting for more than 45% of the Sri Lankan mobile market and more than 70% of the country’s pay-TV market, has selected Kaltura to power ViU, its new cross-screen Cloud TV service. ViU is now available to the operator’s existing subscribers as well as every mobile user in the country, regardless of the network.

ViU is a fully-fledged Cloud TV service leveraging advanced features and functionality of the Kaltura TV Platform. Kaltura provides live and video-on-demand (VOD) media preparation, subscription management and entitlements, content management, multi-DRM encryption, Download-to-Go, TV Player multi-lingual support for both audio and captions, and deep reporting and analytics. With over 100 live channels and a vast VOD catalog, including the largest local content library, ViU supports a range of business models to fit the various needs of users, such as free watching supported by advertising, dedicated subscription models for premium content and content partners, and per transaction payments.

“Cloud TV is becoming the standard way for media and telecom companies around the globe to offer TV experiences to their audiences,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura Co-founder, Chairman and CEO. “We have seen great momentum with global players, and in Asia Pacific specifically, serving the region’s largest service providers, and we are now thrilled to team with Sri Lanka’s largest mobile network operator, Dialog Axiata, to bring the globally leading Cloud TV experience to the country. We look forward to introducing ViU users to a new, exciting and engaging TV experience.”

“As the country’s mobile and pay TV market leader, we have always been committed to delivering the best of entertainment to our customers. Our new ViU service now enables all Sri Lankans to enjoy the largest number of live channels, widest selection of local and international videos and exclusive sports content, and the largest number of content partners in a truly converged experience, on the move and at home, on small and large screens, at any time,” said Dr. Rainer Deutschmann, Group Chief Operating Officer at Dialog Axiata PLC. “We are excited to join forces with the global Cloud TV platform leader Kaltura, to shape the future of entertainment in Sri Lanka”.

ViU is optimized for the best user experience and worry-free watching without data charges to subscribers on any Dialog network. Also, ViU fully leverages advanced features from Kaltura’s Cloud TV Platform SDK for superior mobile TV viewing and unique playback optimization, providing faster and smoother playback. With Horizon Broadband LLP serving as the system integrator, ViU is available on Android and iOS mobile devices. In addition, ViU will be launched for big TV screens via Android TV on Dialog’s ViU Mini, and via Hybrid Set-top boxes which seamlessly expand an existing linear TV experience with cloud streaming services.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the Cloud TV, EdVP (Education Video Platform) and EVP (Enterprise Video Platform) markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal.

Kaltura’s Media and Telecom business unit helps telcos and content owners make the transition to a full-fledged Cloud TV service that satisfies the exacting demands of today’s TV viewers.

The Kaltura TV Platform features personalized multi-screen access to linear, VOD and time-shifted TV as well as third-party content. It combines advanced monetization options with the ability to scale to millions of viewers anywhere in the world. The adaptability and agility of the Kaltura TV Platform means that companies can experiment with new products and features, analyze performance, and react quickly to changes in viewing behavior in order to optimize engagement and better achieve business goals. For more information visit www.kaltura.com.

Lisa Bennett VP Marketing lisa.bennett@kaltura.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.