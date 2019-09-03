Photo Release -- Patrick J. Keenan to Lead WSFS Bank Mortgage Sales as Senior Vice President

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long-time Main Line resident and accomplished mortgage banking executive Patrick J. Keenan is the new Senior Vice President and Director of Mortgage Sales at WSFS Mortgage, a division of WSFS Bank. WSFS Mortgage is a leading mortgage lender providing a wide range of customizable mortgage programs. In this role, Mr. Keenan will oversee a growing team of WSFS Mortgage Loan Officers who offer Customers expert knowledge on WSFS’ mortgage lending solutions . He will report to Jeffrey M. Ruben, President of WSFS Mortgage.



“We welcome Patrick to WSFS Mortgage, a leading mortgage provider that has a strong Delaware Valley presence with national capabilities,” said Mr. Ruben. “Patrick brings to our team extensive leadership in mortgage lending, and proven success at building teams that engage with Customers to understand their unique needs. He is a great addition to our mortgage division as he has the background and experience to help us scale our successful model of counseling and advising home buyers.”

Added Mr. Keenan, “I am so glad to join WSFS Mortgage at such an opportune time. Now that WSFS Bank has expanded into the City of Philadelphia and into additional communities of southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey, we have a unique opportunity to offer our mortgage lending solutions to Customers in our expanded markets.”

Mr. Keenan joins WSFS from Wells Fargo Home Mortgage where for 15 years he led and developed teams that successfully partnered with banking, wealth and commercial teams to deliver full-service solutions to Customers. He began his career in 1983 at The Bryn Mawr Trust Company where he conceived the business model that resulted in the launch of the BMT Mortgage Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Mount Saint Mary’s University, a Master of Business Administration from Eastern University, and he is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of June 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.7 billion in assets under management and administration. Additionally, as of August 26, 2019, WSFS now operates from 126 offices located in Pennsylvania (55), Delaware (49), New Jersey (20), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Wealth Investments, West Capital Management, and WSFS Mortgage. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Jimmy A. Hernandez

(302) 571-5254

jhernandez@wsfsbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f81ea1da-3b1d-4530-8dfc-9422ddfac425

