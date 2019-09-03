Cogeco Communications Inc. to Participate in BMO Capital Markets’ 20th Annual Media & Telecom Conference

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will be participating in BMO Capital Markets’ 20th Annual Media & Telecom Conference to be held in Toronto, Ontario, September 10, 2019. Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc., will participate in an interactive discussion at 11:15 a.m. (EDT).



A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on Cogeco Communications Inc.’s website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/ .

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

INFORMATION:

Nancy Bouffard

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc.

(514) 764-4613

nancy.bouffard@cogeco.com



