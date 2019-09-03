Associa Nevada South Hosts Board Member Legal Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South hosted an educational seminar to provide legal information to current and potential board members on August 28, 2019 at the Associa Nevada South office in Las Vegas, NV.



The event featured Adam H. Clarkson, Esq., the owner and principal of The Clarkson Law Group, P.C., who presented on community association law and changes in the Nevada legislature--specifically pet restrictions, resales and fee limitations, construction defect claims, towing, discriminatory CC&R’s, and collections against government employees during government shutdowns.



“Associa Nevada South understands the value of an educated board and how laws, legalese, and governing documents are often difficult to decode,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, Associa Nevada South president. “Our team is dedicated to equipping board members with the right training, resources, and information to help them lead their communities with confidence.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell
Associa
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com



