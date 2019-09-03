MagnaCare’s Michelle Zettergren Named to City & State’s Labor Power 100 List

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagnaCare , a leader in health plan management, network rental, medical management, and casualty solutions, today announced that Michelle Zettergren, President, Labor, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer has been named one of the 100 most powerful people in Labor by City & State. The Labor Power 100 list honors the most influential people in the Labor community working across government, unions, academia, law, and advocacy.



“I’m honored to be recognized for my career-long commitment to the Labor community, and I’m proud to be a part of a health care enablement company that deeply understands and supports Labor organizations and their members,” Zettergren said. “To be listed—among so many influential leaders whose advocacy and service I’ve long admired and many of whom I’ve had the privilege of working with—is the ultimate compliment.”

Zettergren leads MagnaCare’s mission to provide highly customized, innovative health care solutions to Labor, Commercial and Public Sector clients as well as brokers, carriers, TPAs, and Workers’ Compensation and no-fault payors. Throughout her 25-year career in the health insurance industry, she has built a reputation for driving business growth and customer satisfaction across a diverse client base. Prior to joining MagnaCare, Zettergren held leadership roles at HPOne, ConnectiCare, a subsidiary of EmblemHealth, as well as Anthem BCBS, where she where she managed public sector sales and underwriting.



“The Labor Power 100 list showcases the champions of labor in New York,” said Tom Allon, President of City & State. “Those listed deserve to be recognized for their hard work and should be proud of their accomplishments.”

City & State profiles Zettergren along with 99 other powerful people in the Labor community in a special commemorative magazine issue published on September 2nd and will host a reception celebrating their achievements on September 4th. This is the second time Zettergren will be honored by City & State, which named her to its 2018 Responsible 100 list in recognition of her outstanding corporate citizenship.

About MagnaCare

For more than 25 years, MagnaCare has been building health communities together with Taft-Hartley funds, TPAs, carriers, and workers’ compensation and no-fault payors in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut tristate area. Its broad and wholly owned network, full health plan management services, comprehensive in-house medical management, and leading outcomes-based casualty solutions offer the ultimate flexibility and customization that help customers control health care costs, improve health, and achieve exceptional value. MagnaCare is a division of Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC.

Visit www.magnacare.com

www.linkedin.com/company/magnacare

www.facebook.com/magnacare

www.twitter.com/magnacare

About City & State

City & State is the premier media organization dedicated to covering New York’s local and state politics and policy. Its in-depth, non-partisan coverage serves New York’s leaders every day as a trusted guide to the issues impacting New York. City & State offers round-the-clock coverage through award winning commentary and analysis, weekly publication, daily e-briefs, events, interviews and more. For more information, please visit www.cityandstateny.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Lexy Siegel, Group Gordon, (212) 784-5727, lsiegel@groupgordon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.