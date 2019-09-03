“DynEd India” Becomes “nexgen neo India” in its Shift to Mobile English Learners in India

NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DynEd company has used the name “DynEd India” for more than three years, achieving company and product recognition with English Language Learners in India. The neo mobile version of DynEd courseware is being assigned to nexgen neo, DynEd’s exclusive mobile solution provider. In addition to the digital brand identity change, all further business activity in India will be conducted under the new name.“We will continue to provide best-in-class English learning solutions in India, with a focus on our mobile solutions globally through nexgen” said Ian Adam, president and CEO of DynEd.If customers have any questions or concerns regarding the name change, they may contact their account manager or call corporate headquarters in the United States at (650) 375-7011.About DynEd International, Inc.DynEd International, Inc. was founded in 1987 by a team dedicated to improving the quality of language education. The company’s blended approach combines the best of desktop technology with teachers. It is built around a brain-based learning theory that is a breakthrough in English language learning. Now, after more than 30 years of results with data from over 25 million students, DynEd has the world’s most comprehensive lineup of award-winning technology-based English language teaching (ELT/ESL) solutions for Desktops.About Nexgen English Online Co. (nexgen neo)nexgen is a Silicon Valley company based in San Jose, California, with offices in Jakarta, Indonesia. nexgen is dedicated to providing next-generation English language solutions on mobile devices globally with sophisticated learning content and certification from DynEd and real-time online coaching. nexgen combines real-time advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) that allows learners to achieve their English language goals—with its exclusive guarantee



