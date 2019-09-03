Tempus Expands Its Management Team With the Appointment of Lauren Silvis as Senior Vice President of External Affairs

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempus, a technology company advancing precision medicine through the collection and analysis of molecular and clinical data at scale, announced today the appointment of Lauren Silvis as its Senior Vice President of External Affairs. Silvis will oversee regulatory, public policy and government affairs, operating from Tempus’ office to be opened in Washington, D.C.



Silvis joins Tempus from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where she most recently served as Chief of Staff to former Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD. At the FDA, she worked to promote public health by advancing policies to spur innovation and modernize regulatory frameworks. She also served as the Deputy Center Director for Policy in the Center for Devices and Radiological Health, where she shaped policies on precision medicine and digital health. Prior to the FDA, Silvis was a partner at Sidley Austin LLP in the firm’s Food, Drug, and Medical Device Regulatory Practice.

“Lauren’s deep understanding of public policy and regulation is invaluable as we expand our breadth of services,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “She joins us at a time in which our presence in Washington, D.C. is essential as we advance our efforts to bring the best of technology and artificial intelligence to healthcare in an effort to improve treatment options for patients.”

“Tempus’ innovative approach to personalized medicine builds on the policies I advanced at the FDA to promote the development of more targeted medicines and to harness the power of technology to improve patient outcomes,” said Silvis. “I am inspired by the talented Tempus team and share the dedication to using data to create new solutions that will improve patient care.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company that is building the world’s largest library of molecular and clinical data and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, in an effort to bring the power of artificial intelligence to healthcare. We enable physicians to make real time, data driven decisions and deliver personalized care for patients through our interactive analytical and machine learning platform. Our goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing the health care industry with tools that learn as we gather more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

