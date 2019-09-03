Cinema Industry Research Analysis for Italy, Portugal & Spain During the Forecast Period, 2018-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cinema Industry Research - Italy, Portugal & Spain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cinema exhibitors across Southern Europe have faced particular problems since the financial crisis, notably limited and insecure employment opportunities for young people and a legacy of over-investment in cinemas. Pricing initiatives and consolidation have gone some way to addressing such issues but these markets seem set to remain weak into the medium term.



This report tracks the current state of play, delineating major players, and offering comprehensive data back to 2000 covering key industry metrics. Forecasts cover the next five years to 2022.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Italy

1.1 Films and Distribution

1.2 3D and Alternative Content

1.3 Taxes

1.4 Cinemas

1.5 Companies

1.5.1 AMC

1.5.2 Vue

1.6 Forecasts



2. Portugal

2.1 Films and Distribution

2.2 Taxes

2.3 Cinemas

2.4 Companies

2.4.1 NOS Audiovisuais

2.4.2 AMC/UCI

2.4.3 Orient Cinemas

2.5 Forecasts



3. Spain

3.1 Films and Distribution

3.2 Taxes

3.3 Cinemas

3.4 Companies

3.4.1 AMC/Cinesa

3.4.2 Cinepolis/Yelmo Cineplex de Espana

3.4.3 Ocine

3.4.5 Kinepolis Group

3.4.6 MK2

3.4.7 ACEC

3.4.8 Union Cine Ciudad

3.5 Forecasts



