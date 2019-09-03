Cinema Industry Research Report for France & Benelux, 2019
The France and Benelux region is home to some of Europe's most innovative exhibitors and, in France and the Netherlands, some of its fastest-growing markets. After a wave of consolidation, the pace of change and growth may now slow, though with France a big gap in the portfolios of pan-European exhibitors such as Odeon and Vue there may yet be significant changes still to come.
Bringing together market and financial data from the region, and profiles of the key companies active in it, this report describes the most recent developments and offers five-year forecasts of key metrics such as admissions, box office and screen numbers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Belgium
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Kinepolis
- Forecasts
2. France
- Audience
- Films
- Distribution
- Taxes
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Les Cinmas Gaumont Path
- CGR
- UGC
- Kinepolis
- Cineville
- Cine-Alpes
- MK2
- Megarama
- Forecasts
3. Luxembourg
- Films and Distribution
- Taxes
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Forecasts
4. Netherlands
- Films and Distribution
- Taxes
- Concessions and Other Income
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Path Theatres
- Vue
- Kinepolis
- Forecasts
