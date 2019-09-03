Cinema Industry Research Report for France & Benelux, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cinema Industry Research: France & Benelux" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The France and Benelux region is home to some of Europe's most innovative exhibitors and, in France and the Netherlands, some of its fastest-growing markets. After a wave of consolidation, the pace of change and growth may now slow, though with France a big gap in the portfolios of pan-European exhibitors such as Odeon and Vue there may yet be significant changes still to come.



Bringing together market and financial data from the region, and profiles of the key companies active in it, this report describes the most recent developments and offers five-year forecasts of key metrics such as admissions, box office and screen numbers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Belgium

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies Kinepolis

Forecasts

2. France

Audience

Films

Distribution

Taxes

Cinemas

Companies Les Cinmas Gaumont Path CGR UGC Kinepolis Cineville Cine-Alpes MK2 Megarama

Forecasts

3. Luxembourg

Films and Distribution

Taxes

Cinemas

Companies

Forecasts

4. Netherlands

Films and Distribution

Taxes

Concessions and Other Income

Cinemas

Companies Path Theatres Vue Kinepolis

Forecasts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwb06n

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.