OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Protection Through 2037 for OSE-703, a Cytotoxic Monoclonal Antibody Targeting IL-7R, in Cancer Patients

/EIN News/ -- NANTES, France, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Euronext: OSE) today announces the grant of a new patent from the European Patent Office (EPO) strengthening the protection covering OSE-703, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the extracellular domain of the alpha-chain of the receptor for interleukin-7 (CD127) making it cytotoxic for human cells expressing CD127, and its use thereof in immuno-oncology treatment.



The new patent covers OSE-703 until at least 2037. This is the first patent granted in Europe for OSE-703 and represents a major step in strengthening the product’s protection. Additionally, this patent should facilitate the granting of additional patents in other major territories covered by the same patent family.

“We are very pleased with this first European patent that simultaneously reinforces OSE-703 intellectual property and its position in our portfolio as an IL-7R directed immunotherapy for cancer treatment,” commented Alexis Peyroles, chief executive officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics.

OSE-703 is being explored preclinically in collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to define its efficacy profile and potential development strategy for solid tumors with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and mesothelioma as primary models. The research program is conducted by physician-scientist Prasad S. Adusumilli, M.D., FACS, an expert in tumor immunology with a focus on the development of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T-cell) immunotherapy.

ABOUT OSE-703

OSE-703 is a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the extracellular domain of the alpha-chain of the receptor for interleukin-7, cytotoxic for human cells expressing CD127. Interleukin-7 (IL7) is an immune mediator known for its key role in the hematopoietic growth of T- and B-lymphocytes. Despite a theoretical anti-tumor effect, the aberrant expression of IL7 receptor (IL7R) in different types of cancer has been associated with poor prognosis (K. Suzuki, J Clin Oncol, 2013) and it has been demonstrated that IL7 and the presence of IL7R can have a pro-tumor effect in various cancers by decreasing cancer cell apoptosis or accelerating cell proliferation and lympho-vascular formation (J. Lin et al., Anticancer Research, 2017).

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company has a diversified first-in-class clinical portfolio consisting of several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. The most advanced therapeutic-candidate, Tedopi®, is a proprietary combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating T-lymphocytes and is currently in Phase 3 development in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitor failure (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1) and in Phase 2 testing in pancreatic cancer in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo®. BI 765063 (OSE-172) (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody) is under a license and collaboration agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim; this checkpoint inhibitor is currently under Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. BiCKI® is a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) and targeting innovative targets. FR104 (an anti-CD28 mAb) has successfully completed Phase 1 testing and has potential to treat autoimmune diseases. OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) is partnered with Servier under an option agreement up to the completion of a Phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel diseases; in parallel, Servier plans a development in the Sjögren syndrome. OSE-127 is currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

