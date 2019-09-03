There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,237 in the last 365 days.

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – EIDX

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Eidos”) (NASDAQ: EIDX) on behalf of the company’s shareholders. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether Eidos and/or the company’s officers and directors have violated the securities laws, and whether Eidos shareholders have been harmed as a result of such actions. 

Eidos shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/eidos-thera/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

