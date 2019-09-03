Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Diodes Incorporated and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – DIOD
/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Diodes Incorporated (“Diodes”) (NASDAQ: DIOD) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.
The investigation seeks to determine whether Diodes and/or the company’s officers and directors have violated the securities laws, and whether Diodes shareholders have been harmed as a result of such actions.
Diodes shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/diodes-incorporated/.
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
