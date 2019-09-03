Tractor Supply Concludes Monthlong Pet Celebration by Awarding Ten Animal Rescue Grants Totaling $25,000

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company ended its monthlong Out Here with Animals celebration by spotlighting animal nonprofits through the Rescue Your Rescue contest—a social media competition that recognized 10 rescue groups nationwide working to find forever homes for adoptable animals. Last week, Tractor Supply announced a total of $25,000 in grants was divided among the following 10 winners to assist with the needs and demands of their local organizations:

1st: $10,000 — Odd Man Inn — Washougal, WA

2nd: $5,000 —Arthur’s Acres Animal Sanctuary — Parksville, NY

3rd: $3,500 — Almost Home Canine Rescue — Sioux Falls, SD

4th: $2,000 — Mary Ann Morris Animals Society — Bamberg, SC

5th: $1,500 — Friends of Camp Fire Cats — Paradise, CA

6th: $1,000 — Flames to Hope — Noble, OK

7th: $800 — Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers — Cherry Valley, NY

8th: $650 — Friends of Paws in Prison, Inc. — Seguin, TX

9th: $350 — B & C Equine Rescue Inc. — Carbondale, KS

10th: $200 — Desert Cat Rescue and Sanctuary Arizona — Safford, AZ

“With over 8,600 nominations this year, it was extremely difficult to narrow it down to ten finalists,” said Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local marketing at Tractor Supply. “These Rescue Your Rescue finalists demonstrate excellent care and compassion toward the animals they rescue, and Tractor Supply is honored to support these organizations.”

In addition to the Rescue Your Rescue contest, Tractor Supply Company showcased its passion for animals by hosting its annual Out Here with Animals event to recognize pets, animals and the people who love and care for them. The event featured pet adoptions, pet treat tastings and special deals and giveaways to celebrate pets of all kinds.

Tractor Supply also partnered with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation to host a pet supplies drive in support of local animal shelters across the country. Throughout the Out Here with Animals celebration, customers have donated new and sealed food, toys, cleaning and grooming supplies and other pet accessories including beds, leashes and bowls. The monthlong donation drive concluded with a nationwide pet adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 24. All collected items will be donated to nearby rescues and shelters.

For expert advice on raising pets and other animals, visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram . To receive deals and rewards on pet and livestock products, sign up for the Tractor Supply Neighbor’s Club at NeighborsClub.com .

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 30,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

Media Contact:

Francie Corcoran

francie.corcoran@finnpartners.com

615-610-0315



