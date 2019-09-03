Crescent City Auction Gallery's Important Estates Catalog Auction will be held September 14th and 15th in New Orleans

Circa 1900 patinated bronze by Frederic Remington (1861-1909), titled The Wooly Chaps, 22 ¾ inches tall, impressed “Roman Bronze Works N.Y.” (est. $1,500-$2,500). Early 20th century Tiffany Studios Art Nouveau leaded glass table lamp, 18 ½ inches tall, with an 18 ½ inch diameter shade (est. $5,000-$9,000). Oil on board painting by Donald Roller Wilson (Arkansas, b. 1938), titled Cookie (2005), a whimsical depiction of a chimpanzee dressed in a clown costume (est. $10,000-$15,000). Circa 1875-1880 Patek Philippe 18kt yellow gold pocket watch that was retailed by M. Scooler in New Orleans and engraved “H. Tardy Hart” (est. $2,500-$3,500). Outstanding Chinese wedding canopy bed from the 18th or 19th century, possibly from the Qing dynasty, measures 84 inches tall by 84 inches wide by 76 inched deep (est. $1,500-$2,500).

The two-day, 1,033-lot Important September Estates Catalog Auction is being held online and in Crescent City’s gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An oil on board painting by Arkansas artist Donald Roller Wilson , an early 20th century Tiffany Studios Art Nouveau leaded glass table lamp, a circa 1900 patinated bronze by Frederic Remington , a 19th century Patek Philippe gold pocket watch and a Chinese wedding canopy bed are just part of Crescent City Auction Gallery’s September 14th-15th auction.The two-day, 1,033-lot Important September Estates Catalog Auction is being held online as well as in Crescent City’s gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, at 1 pm on Saturday, September 14th (lots 1-650), and 10 am on Sunday (lots 651-1,033). All times quoted are Central. Internet bidding is provided by the popular platforms LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.The auction is packed with the broad mix of merchandise people have come to expect from a Crescent City auction: fine period French and American furniture, original artworks by New Orleans and other regional artists, original artworks by American and foreign artists, bronzes, sterling silver, estate jewelry, French clocks, Asian objects and gorgeous decorative accessories.The oil on board painting by Donald Roller Wilson (Arkansas, b. 1938), titled Cookie (2005), is a whimsical and colorful depiction of a chimpanzee dressed in a clown costume with flowers and a butterfly for headwear. It’s signed and dated and expected to sell for $10,000-$15,000. Wilson is known for his offbeat subject matter. He paints in polished realism, similar to the Old Masters.The early 20th century Tiffany Studios Art Nouveau leaded glass table lamp is 18 ½ inches tall, with an 18 ½ inch diameter shade; it’s expected to light up the room for $5,000-$9,000. The outstanding Chinese wedding canopy bed from the 18th or 19th century is possibly from the Qing dynasty and measures 84 inches tall by 84 inches wide by 76 inched deep (est. $1,500-$2,500).Frederic Remington (1861-1909) was an American painter, illustrator, sculptor and writer who specialized in depictions of the American Old West. His circa 1900 patinated bronze titled The Wooly Chaps, 22 ¾ inches tall, is impressed “Roman Bronze Works N.Y.” (est. $1,500-$2,500). There were only eight castings of this version of Remington’s iconic work The Bronco Buster.The circa 1875-1880 Patek Philippe 18kt yellow gold pocket watch was retailed by M. Scooler in New Orleans and engraved “H. Tardy Hart” (est. $2,500-$3,500). Jewelry will include a mine cut diamond ring, Tanzanites, sapphires, emeralds, rubies and South Seas pearls. Asian objects will feature a lovely 19th century Chinese famille rose baluster vase 13 ¾ inches tall (est. $400-$800).Original artwork by noted New Orleans artists will include an early 20th century oil wash and pencil by Alexander J. Drysdale (1870-1934), titled Moss Draped Oak Trees, signed lower left (est. $4,000-$6,000); and an oil on canvas by James Michalopouolos (b. 1951), titled Marche de Bois (1999), signed lower right and sizable at 39 ¾ inches by 29 ½ inches (est. $4,000-$8,000).Also from New Orleans is an oil on canvas painting by Alberta Kinsey (1875-1952), titled Brulatour Courtyard (1929), signed lower right and pencil dated on verso (est. $1,200-$1,800); and a circa 1900 silver gelatin print by George Valentine Dureau (1930-2014), titled Wendell Platt, pen titled in the lower left margin and pen signed lower right margin (est. $800-$1,200).Rounding out the category is a painting by Colette Pope Heldner (1902-1990), titled Swamp Idyl, signed “Colette” lower left and measuring 23 ¼ inches by 29 ½ inches (est. $1,200-$1,800); and another work by George Valentine Dureau, this one a mixed media work titled Portrait of a Blonde Nude Male and an Afro-American Dwarf (circa 1960), artist signed (est. $2,000-$4,000).Artworks from outside New Orleans will feature an oil on canvas painting by Gerald Deloach (Miss., b. 1948), titled The Willows, signed lower right (est. $1,500-$2,500). French clocks will feature a patinated spelter chariot mantel clock, circa 1890, of a Roman charioteer, after Course Romaine by Ulpiano Checa y Sanz (1860-1916), 18 inches by 16 ½ inches (est. $700-$1,000).French bronze statues include a 19th century patinated bronze with gilt highlights by Etienne Henri Dumaige (1830-1888), titled Bust of a Woman, 23 inches tall by 16 ½ inches wide (est. $1,000-$1,500); and a patinated bronze figural group by Jean-Louis Gregoire (1840-1890), titled Burning the Love Letters, artist signed and 16 inches tall by 14 ½ inches wide (est. $500-$900).Fine French period furniture will be plentiful and will include the following pieces:• A large French Empire style gilt ormolu mounted Circassian walnut cylinder roll desk from the 20th century (est. $1,000-$2,000).• An 18th century Louis XVI style carved walnut commode (est. $700-$1,200).• A 19th century French provincial carved poplar farmhouse table, 77 ½ inches wide by 31 inches deep (est. $800-$1,200).• A marquetry inlaid mahogany secretary abattant, circa 1880 (est. $1,000-$1,500).• A French provincial Louis XV style carved walnut buffet a deux corps from the early 19th century (est. $1,000-$2,000).• An early 19th century French provincial carved walnut Louis XV style armoire, 92 inches tall (est. $1,000-$2,000).American furniture will be represented, too, with pieces like a nice 19th century classical inlaid ormolu mounted mahogany cylinder bookcase, 78 inches by 45 ½ inches (est. $1,000-$2,000).A six-piece sterling silver coffee and tea service, manufactured around 1950 by Durham Silver Co. (N.Y.), #222, hand-chased, weighing a total of 144.55 troy ounces, should gavel for $1,800-$2,500. Also, a monumental pair of English silverplate hot water urns from the mid-20th century by Israel Freeman & Sons (London), each urn 21 ½ inches tall, is expected to make $800-$1,200.Previews will be held beginning Thursday, Sept. 5th, from 10-5 Central time (except on Sunday, when the gallery is closed). A late evening preview will also be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11th, from 5-7 pm. A Saturday preview will be held on Sept. 7th, from 9 am to 1 pm. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted up until 1 pm Central time on Friday, Sept. 13th. A printed catalog is available on request; call 504-529-5057 or e-mail them at info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or, you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential.For more information about Crescent City Auction Gallery and the September 14-15 Important September Estates Catalog Auction, visit crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates posted often.# # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.