Maldives : 2012 Article IV Consultation-Public Information Notice; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Maldives

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

September 3, 2019

Maldives’ fiscal position is weak, and its external reserves are critically low. The country has a long history of fiscal and external imbalances. The debt ratio is above 80 percent of GDP, and deficits above 10 percent. This loose fiscal stance has contributed to current account deficits of over 25 percent of GDP and sustained pressure on reserves, which has been compounded recently by large debt repayments. Gross reserves could drop to $250 million (1½ months of imports) by February, with the freely usable portion falling to just $50 million.

Country Report No. 19/283

English

September 3, 2019

9781513512471/1934-7685

1MDVEA2019008

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

61

