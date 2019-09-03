Maldives : 2012 Article IV Consultation-Public Information Notice; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Maldives
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
Publication Date:
September 3, 2019
Electronic Access:
Summary:
Maldives’ fiscal position is weak, and its external reserves are critically low. The country has a long history of fiscal and external imbalances. The debt ratio is above 80 percent of GDP, and deficits above 10 percent. This loose fiscal stance has contributed to current account deficits of over 25 percent of GDP and sustained pressure on reserves, which has been compounded recently by large debt repayments. Gross reserves could drop to $250 million (1½ months of imports) by February, with the freely usable portion falling to just $50 million.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/283
English
Publication Date:
September 3, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513512471/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MDVEA2019008
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
61
