Maldives : 2007 Article IV Consultation-Public Information Notice; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Maldives
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
Publication Date:
September 3, 2019
Electronic Access:
Summary:
Maldives has rebounded strongly from the tsunami of late 2004. GDP has grown rapidly, underpinned by a robust increase in tourist arrivals, and by construction activity pertaining to the development of new resorts. Inflation remains low although it is on a rising trend. The exchange rate peg continues to serve the country well.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/282
English
Publication Date:
September 3, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513512464/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MDVEA2019007
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
56
