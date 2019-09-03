There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,192 in the last 365 days.

Maldives : 2007 Article IV Consultation-Public Information Notice; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Maldives

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

September 3, 2019

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Maldives has rebounded strongly from the tsunami of late 2004. GDP has grown rapidly, underpinned by a robust increase in tourist arrivals, and by construction activity pertaining to the development of new resorts. Inflation remains low although it is on a rising trend. The exchange rate peg continues to serve the country well.

Country Report No. 19/282

September 3, 2019

9781513512464/1934-7685

1MDVEA2019007

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

56

