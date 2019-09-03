Local NJ MSP Quikteks Encourages Companies Train Staff on Phishing Awareness

Local Managed Service Provider Quikteks of New Jersey is urging companies to take part in phishing awareness training.

With phishing on the rise, phish awareness training is essential in protecting the business.” — Andrew Rich, CEO

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Managed Service Provider Quikteks of New Jersey is urging companies to take part in phishing awareness training . "Phishing is a popular tactic for hackers to win," CEO and President Andrew Rich said. "While most of us know not to fall for the Nigerian prince scam, phishing has become more sophisticated as it has evolved."According to PhishLab's 2019 Phishing Trends and Intelligence Report, phishing, a form of social engineering that takes place via email, websites, social media, text messaging, and mobile apps, grew 40.9 percent last year. While there are various endgames in mind, most phishing attacks have a financial component. For example, in 2016, 48 percent of phishing attacks were designed to steal money.Phishers heavily abuse free website infrastructures, using free domains, hosting, and SSL certificates to conduct phishing attacks. "It's easy -- and cheap -- for criminals to set up fake sites, complete with SSL certificates that make them look legit and get around existing security tools," Rich said.Another ominous trend involves a dramatic rise in SMS phishing attacks. "No one's expecting a phishing attack in their text messages," Rich noted. "These attacks often display legitimate looking login screens, much like mobile banking and similar apps. Users fall for it, blindly entering their user names and passwords."PhishLab's report found that corporate users tend to be most susceptible to finance/HR (31 percent click rate) and e-commerce email lures (27 percent click rate). Rich said that businesses can drastically reduce the threat of falling victim to malware of some kind by training staff how to identify or recognize a phishing scam when they see one."Scanning email for malware is a good first defense," he said. "However, most malicious emails (98 percent) do NOT contain malware, but rather attempt to trick users into falling for their scams which range from stealing credentials and distributing ransomware to draining bank accounts, taking over networks, and more. With phishing on the rise, phish awareness training is essential in protecting the business."Rich recommends talking to Quikteks Tech Support on how they can help train your staff to better recognize phishing attacks and ultimately reduce the threat of malware.Quikteks have a sale in September for phish awareness training. Please visit www.quikteks.com or call 973-882-4644 to learn more.About QuikteksBased in Fairfield, New Jersey, Quikteks delivers cutting-edge, reliable and cost-effective business technology solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in the Tri-State area. The company's computer solutions include 24-hour tech support, help desk support, computer support, consulting, and storing valuable and confidential data in a secure cloud.

