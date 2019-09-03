Gazprom Neft’s Omsk Refinery increases environmental friendliness in coke production

A delayed coking unit is designed to process heavy petroleum feedstock, predominantly tar. Pre-heated tar is fed into the fractionation column, where it is separated into light fractions and ultra-heavy tar. Light hydrocarbons are sent to be processed into commercial oil products, while the ultra-heavy tar is sent to a coking chamber to be turned, under high temperatures, into coke. Coking chambers operate cyclically, with the coking process going on in one chamber, while the other is unloaded and prepared for the next cycle. The produced coke is in considerable demand by the aluminium and electrical engineering industries.

The reconstructed delayed coking unit is expected to produce 38,700 tonnes of needle coke every year, once renovation is complete in 2021. Investment in the project stands at RUB5.2 billion. Installation of three major coking ovens, each 28.5 metres long and weighing 197 tonnes, is already complete. Process heaters and secondary refining columns will also be replaced as part of this reconstruction, an additional tank farm built, and an automated control system introduced.

Gazprom Neft has been implementing an extensive modernisation programme at its Omsk Refinery since 2008, total investment in which stands at more than RUB300 billion. The first stage of this modernisation has involved the construction and reconstruction of key technological facilities, allowing the complete transition to the production of Euro-5 fuels, significantly improving energy efficiency and environmental friendliness in production. The implementation of the second phase of the modernisation programme is ongoing, as a result of which conversion rate and the yield of light petroleum products will increase.