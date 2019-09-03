China, Hong Kong & Taiwan Cinema Industry Research Analysis and Outlook, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cinema Industry Research China, Hong Kong & Taiwan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fast growing Chinese market has dominated the global exhibition sector for the past decade, with film distributors and equipment suppliers equally chasing the bonanza represented by rapidly rising ticket sales and breakneck theatre construction. Although growth is now slowing Chinese box office remains on schedule to overtake the United States by 2022 or 2023, an event which will change the international film market forever.



This report slices through the opaque structure of this market to examine some of the main players and the all-important role of official intervention. Also considered are the other Chinese language markets of Hong Kong and Taiwan. As well as comprehensive historical data, there are five year forecasts of screen numbers, admissions and box office for all three territories.

Key Topics Covered:



1. China

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies Guangdong Dadi Wanda Cinema Line SMI Holdings Group/ China Stellar Film

Forecasts

2. Hong Kong

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies Edko Films Multiplex Cinema UA Cinemas Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Forecasts

3. Taiwan

Films

Cinemas

Companies Vieshow Cinemas

Forecasts

