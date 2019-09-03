Crescent Communities Announces Addition of Managing Director in DC Office

Brandon Wright hired to lead Washington, DC multifamily operations

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Communities, a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate company specializing in the investment in, and development of, multifamily, commercial and mixed use communities across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest, is pleased to announce that Brandon Wright has been hired for the role of Managing Director for the company’s Washington, DC multifamily operations. In his new role at Crescent Communities, Brandon will oversee development and investment supporting the company’s regional growth in the DC metro and the growing submarkets of Virginia and Maryland.



Prior to joining Crescent, Mr. Wright served in leadership roles with a variety of notable firms including Greystar, Alliance Residential, HFF, and The Bozzuto Group. He holds an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College.



“We are pleased to welcome Brandon to our growing DC-area team,” said Brian Natwick, president of multifamily for Crescent Communities. “We have completed more than $500 million of multifamily and mixed-use communities in the area over the past decade, and we are fortunate to have him leading the charge. His experience in real estate investment and development will be highly valuable as we continue to expand our team and portfolio in the area.”



“As we continue to expand our development and investment in the DC Metro, Brandon’s diverse and deep industry expertise will be a tremendous asset,” said Jay Curran, senior managing director for Crescent Communities’ East region. “We are fortunate to have him on our team.”



Crescent Communities has a rich history of developing mixed-use communities in the DC area. The master developer of Potomac Yard from 1999 to 2006, Crescent was responsible for planning and early development of the 3000+ acre site which now includes 4.78 million square feet of office space, nearly 800,000 square feet of retail, 1250 hotel rooms, 3000 residential units, and 70 acres of parks and open space. Building on the success of Potomac Yard, Crescent Communities developed One and Two Potomac Yard, a 650,000 square foot Class A office building, and the first LEED Gold project in the DC Area, and one of the first LEED projects nationally. The office buildings which are home to the EPA’s Northern Virginia Headquarters were purchased by JP Morgan in May 2006. The Crescent Communities investment totaled more than $530 million during this seven-year period.



Currently in lease-up, Novel South Capitol by Crescent Communities is a mixed-use community located in the fastest growing area of DC and includes 539 residential units and 7,000 square feet of retail representing a capital investment of $225 million.



Nationally, Crescent Communities has a growing multifamily and mixed-use footprint, including 6,800 apartment units and 350,000 SF of retail under construction and in operations, representing a total investment of $1.8 billion. Overall, the organization operates in ten states across the Southeast and Southwest growth markets with offices in Charlotte, DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, and Denver.



About Crescent Communities:

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer and operator of multifamily, commercial and mixed-use communities. Crescent creates high-quality, differentiated communities in desirable locations in many of the fastest growing markets in the Southeast and Southwest. Since 1963, Crescent’s development portfolio has included more than 57 multifamily communities, 20 million square feet of commercial space and 60 single family master-planned communities. Its multifamily communities are branded NOVEL by Crescent Communities. For more information, visit www.crescentcommunities.com.



Attachment

Lisa Richards Crescent Communities 9803216106 lrichards@crescentcommunities.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.