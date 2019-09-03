Immunoassay Market Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 5.9% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunoassay Market by Product (Kits & Reagents, Analyzers, Software), Platform (Chemiluminescence, Radioimmunoassays) Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology), End User (Hospitals, Academic Laboratories), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immunoassay market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to reach $19.76 billion by 2025.



The global immunoassay market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by product (immunoassay kits & reagents, immunoassay analyzers, immunoassay software & services), platforms (chemiluminescence immunoassays, fluorescence immunoassays, colorimetric immunoassays, radioimmunoassays, other platforms), application (infectious diseases, cardiology, endocrinology, oncology, bone & mineral disorders, autoimmune disorders, allergy, other applications), end-user (hospitals & clinics, clinical laboratories/reference labs, blood banks, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research & academic laboratories, other end users). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.



On the basis of product, immunoassay kits and reagents segment is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe leading to the recurrent purchase of kits and reagents. Among kits and reagents segment, ELISpot kits and reagents segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising global incidence of chronic diseases, increasing vaccine development to address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance, and technological advancements in ELISpot assay kits and analyzers.



On the basis of application, infectious diseases segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the immunoassay market in 2019, mainly due to the rising incidence of infectious diseases and growing adoption of immunoassay diagnostics in infectious diseases. However, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer, increasing focus towards tumor market development, technological advancements, and growing awareness about cancer are expected to drive the growth of this market.



North America accounted for the largest share of immunoassays market, mainly due to rising incidence of infectious diseases, growing prevalence of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, presence of major players for immunoassay in the region, and highly developed healthcare infrastructure.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Product Segment Analysis

3.4. Platforms Segment Analysis

3.5. Application Analysis

3.6. End-User Analysis

3.7. Regional Analysis

3.8. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Infectious Diseases

4.2.2. Increasing Use of Immunoassays in Oncology

4.2.3. Vital Role of Immunoassays in Drug and Alcohol Testing

4.2.4. Technological Advancements in Immunoassay

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Limitations of Immunoassay

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

4.4.2. Increasing Epidemic Potentials



5. Global Immunoassay Market, by Product

5.1. Overview

5.2. Immunoassay Kits and Reagents

5.2.1. Rapid Test Kits and Reagents

5.2.2. Elisa Kits and Reagents

5.2.3. Western Blot Kits and Reagents

5.2.4. Elispot Kits and Reagents

5.2.5. Other Immunoassay Kits and Reagents

5.3. Immunoassay Analyzers

5.4. Immunoassay Software and Services



6. Global Immunoassay Market, by Platforms

6.1. Overview

6.2. Chemiluminescence Immunoassays

6.3. Fluorescence Immunoassays

6.4. Colorimetric Immunoassays

6.5. Radioimmunoassays

6.6. Other Immunoassay Platforms



7. Global Immunoassay Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Infectious Diseases

7.3. Cardiology

7.4. Endocrinology

7.5. Oncology

7.6. Bone and Mineral Diseases

7.7. Autoimmune Disease

7.8. Allergy

7.9. Other Applications



8. Global Immunoassay Market, by End User

8.1. Overview

8.2. Hospitals and Clinics

8.3. Clinical Laboratories

8.4. Blood Banks

8.5. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.6. Academic & Research Institutions

8.7. Other End Users



9. Immunoassay Market, by Geography

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. Italy

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Spain

9.3.5. U.K.

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.1. New Product Launches

10.3.2. Approvals

10.3.3. Acquisitions

10.3.4. Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.3.5. Expansions



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

11.1. Abbott Laboratories

11.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

11.3. Siemens AG

11.4. Danaher Corporation

11.5. DiaSoin S.p.A

11.6. Sysmex Corporation

11.7. bioMrieux SA

11.8. Qiagen N.V.

11.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.10. Agilent Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhja5j

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.