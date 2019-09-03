There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,197 in the last 365 days.

Maldives : 2001 Article IV Consultation-Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Maldives

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

September 3, 2019

Maldives’ growth performance over the last decade has been strong, but the outlook has become more uncertain. The slowdown in growth in 2000 is likely to prove temporary and a rebound is expected in 2001 . Medium-term prospects are generally favorable, provided policy discipline is restored within a consistent macroeconomic policy framework, and inflationary pressures  arising from the recent devaluation are contained.

Country Report No. 19/279

English

September 3, 2019

9781513512433/1934-7685

1MDVEA2019004

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

43

