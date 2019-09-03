Maldives : 2001 Article IV Consultation-Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Maldives
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
Publication Date:
September 3, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Maldives’ growth performance over the last decade has been strong, but the outlook has become more uncertain. The slowdown in growth in 2000 is likely to prove temporary and a rebound is expected in 2001 . Medium-term prospects are generally favorable, provided policy discipline is restored within a consistent macroeconomic policy framework, and inflationary pressures arising from the recent devaluation are contained.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/279
English
Publication Date:
September 3, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513512433/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MDVEA2019004
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
43
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.