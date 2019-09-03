Maldives : 2002 Article IV Consultation-Public Information Notice; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Maldives

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

September 3, 2019

Adobe Acrobat Reader

The weak external environment continues to depress growth. Tourism and fisheries-the Maldives’ economic lifelines-are slowly recovering, but have not yet regained the ground lost in 200 1. After over two decades of uninterrupted gains, per capita income likely remained flat in 2002. The pass-through from last year’s devaluation has been contained and inflation is not a policy concern.