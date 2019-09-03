There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,197 in the last 365 days.

Maldives : 2002 Article IV Consultation-Public Information Notice; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Maldives

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

September 3, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The weak external environment continues to depress growth. Tourism and fisheries-the Maldives’ economic lifelines-are slowly recovering, but have not yet regained the ground lost in 200 1. After over two decades of uninterrupted gains, per capita income likely remained flat in 2002. The pass-through from last year’s devaluation has been contained and inflation is not a policy concern.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/280

English

Publication Date:

September 3, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513512440/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MDVEA2019005

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

51

