Maldives : 2005 Article IV Consultation-Public Information Notice; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Maldives
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
Publication Date:
September 3, 2019
Electronic Access:
Summary:
The Maldives suffered devastating damage from the December 2004 tsunami. Although human casualties were limited, damage to infrastructure was extensive, with the cost of reconstruction estimated at nearly a half of GDP. Tourism declined by a third and the economy contracted in 2005. Fiscal management has deteriorated and foreign reserves declined from 3½ months of imports a year ago to 2½ months.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/281
English
Publication Date:
September 3, 2019
