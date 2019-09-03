Contact Center Analytics Product and Market Report, 2019-2020: A Standardized and Consolidated View of Customer Activity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019-2020 Contact Center Analytics Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital transformation encompasses a growing number of channels that support customers and partners. This expansion of its coverage to include interaction analytics (speech and text) along with the growing customer journey analytics (CJA) solution market underscores enterprises' need for solutions to help them analyze customer interactions in their increasingly omnichannel environments and obtain a comprehensive view of what transpires between customers and organizations at all touchpoints.



Speech and text analytics solutions (collectively known as interaction analytics) provide a consistent method for structuring and mining customer data across all voice and digital interactions. Interaction analytics finds patterns by individual customer or agent, as well as for contact centers, other departments, and for the enterprise overall. When applied on an omnichannel basis, these solutions can identify trends and opportunities anywhere in the organization. The challenge is to share these findings throughout the enterprise, and this is where CJA solutions come into play. CJA solutions allow businesses to leverage insights and intelligence from interaction analytics and other enterprise systems to identify and deliver relevant and personalized communications and recommendations to drive enhanced customer experience. CJA solutions can also identify areas needing improvement in an organization's policies and processes, and find the most effective ways to remove impediments and enhance relationships with customers.



Sales of interaction analytics, including new sites and geographies and replacement solutions, are expected to pick up momentum over the next few years, as long as the economy remains strong. These solutions are incorporating innovative capabilities that will drive increased sales. The real-time speech analytics market has seen its first sustained adoption cycle beginning in 2019, driven by the need for input into third-party applications and immediate feedback to improve the customer experience. CJA, still in its infancy, will likely grow at a steady pace, benefiting from executives' interest in improving the customer experience and enterprise productivity.



Unparalleled coverage for over a decade



The 2019-2020 Contact Center Analytics Product and Market Report provide an in-depth analysis of the interaction analytics and CJA markets: the competitive landscape, product innovation, as well as market, business and servicing trends and challenges. The Report features 8 leading and contending vendors who provide interaction analytics and/or CJA applications as part of a broader workforce optimization (WFO) offering or as a best-of-breed solution.



Key elements of this report:

IA defined: how it works, a comparative review of the functional capabilities in the 8 featured solutions, and top contact center and enterprise use of IA

CJA defined: how it works, a comparative review of the functional capabilities in the 8 featured solutions, and top contact center and enterprise use of CJA

Market trends and challenges driving vendor innovation and enterprise investments in IA and CJA

Vendor research and development (R&D); new functionality recently introduced and planned enhancements in the next 12 - 18 months

Insightful discussion on how AI and automation are changing the nature of the contact center and the role of agents in the future

Examination of the essential contribution of IA to reconstructing, analyzing and improving the customer journey

Discussion of how analytics is being used to enhance the value and output of WFO applications

Market activity and market share analysis, adoption rate, and 5-year projections

Analysis of the IA and CJA competitive landscape, including a discussion of new and emerging competitors, company snapshots, product offerings, functional summaries, and packaged offerings

Implementation analyses for both IA and CJA, including vendor best practices, maintenance and support, workshops, training, and professional services

Comprehensive vendor satisfaction survey results in that measure and rank vendor approval ratings across 10 vendor categories, 6 product components, and 7 effectiveness categories

Detailed pricing comparison and analysis for on-premise and cloud-based IA and CJA implementations

Detailed company reports for the 10 vendors covered in this Report, including products, functionality and future product development plans

IA and CJA Vendor Directories

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Report Participation Criteria

3. Introduction



4. Contact Center Analytics

4.1 Interaction (Speech/Text) Analytics

4.1.1 Interaction Analytics Functional Summary

4.1.2 Interaction Analytics Uses

4.2 Customer Journey Analytics

4.2.1 Customer Journey Analytics Functional Summary

4.2.2 Customer Journey Analytics Uses



5. Contact Center Analytics Market Trends



6. Contact Center Analytics Market Challenges



7. Contact Center Analytics Market Innovation

7.1 New Product Features

7.2 Future Enhancements



8. Is AI the End Game for Agents?



9. A Journey, Not a Destination: Curating the Customer Experience



10. AI and Analytics-Driven Workforce Optimization



11. Contact Center Analytics Market Activity Analysis

11.1 Validating Market Activity Numbers

11.2 Interaction Analytics Market Growth Rate

11.3 Interaction Analytics Market Activity Analysis

12. Interaction Analytics Market Adoption



13. Contact Center Analytics Market Projections



14. Contact Center Analytics Competitive Landscape

14.1 Company Snapshots

14.2 Vendor Products and Offerings



15. Implementation Analysis

15.1 Integration

15.2 Security and Compliance

15.3 Business Intelligence, Reporting and Dashboards



16. Contact Center Analytics Vendor Satisfaction Survey

16.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis

16.2 Product Satisfaction by Category

16.3 Product Effectiveness Satisfaction by Category

16.4 Customer Insights

16.4.1 Analytics Solution(s) Being Used

16.4.2 Business Units Using Results from IA and CJA Analytics

16.4.3 Top 3 - 5 Business Benefits

16.4.4 Top 3 - 5 Distinctive Features Provided by the Analytics Solutions

16.4.5 Biggest Contact Center Impact Made by the Analytics Solution(s)

16.4.6 Desired Enhancements/Additional Capabilities

16.4.7 Additional Comments



17. Pricing

17.1 Interaction Analytics Premise-Based Pricing

17.2 Interaction Analytics Cloud-Based Pricing

17.3 Customer Journey Analytics Premised-Based Pricing

17.4 Customer Journey Analytics Cloud-Based Pricing



18. Company Reports

18.1 Allo-Media

18.2 Calabrio

18.3 CallMiner, Inc.

18.4 NICE

18.5 Pointillist

18.6 Sestek

18.7 Verint Systems, Inc.

18.8 Voci Technologies, Inc.

18.9 VoiceBase, Inc.

18.10 Xdroid



