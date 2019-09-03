Snack Pellets Market To Reach USD 2.94 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Snack Pellets Market Size – USD 1.97 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.1%, Snack Pellets Industry Trends – healthy snacking, growing demand for low-fat in snacks, alliances between local players and multinational firms

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand for convenience foods, increasing shift towards new food flavours, a longer shelf life and the ease of storage of these products are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Snack Pellets during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Snack Pellets market was valued at USD 1.97 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.94 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. With rapidly changing consumer lifestyles, the demand for processed and convenience foods is rising. The increase in disposable incomes is further boosting the consumer spending on food consumption and establishing a healthy snacking trend in the market. A significant change is the shift from home-made breakfasts to ready-to-eat snack alternatives. Such factors combined are boosting the growth of this market.

Snack pellets have a longer shelf life and promise enhanced nutritive value in comparison to other conventional processed snacks. Moreover, market players are experimenting with and introducing new flavours and textures of snacks that come with nutritional claims. They are gradually penetrating the densely populated markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America, to exploit the heavy demand for ideal snacks in the region. However, despite favourable growth scenarios in most regions, this market is expected to face difficulties due to operational complexities during food processing and a deficient transport system in some developing regions. Moreover, high acrylamide content in fried snacks is also restricting the market growth as a high acrylamide content results in the development of carcinogenic compounds in these fried foods.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1788

Further key findings from the report suggest

The multigrain category under the type segmentation is the most prominent within the market. The segment is growing because of rising consumer focus on healthy snacking and low-fat content in snacks.

By form, the gelatinized segment held the largest market share in 2018. It is expected to dominate the market because of its benefits over other forms of pellets, such as a uniform thickness.

The die-face segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the period of forecast. The reason behind the fast-paced growth is the scope of diversity and creativity in offering new shapes and textures to snacks.

By technique, the single-screw extruder segment is expected to register the largest share in this market. Single screw extruders enable production of complex extruded snack food products, that are witnessing a high demand.

The twin-screw extruder segment is expected to register a modest rate of growth due to increasing applicability and enhanced technical ability to produce different shapes of snack pellets.

The snack pellets market is witnessing favorable growth opportunities with the rising innovations in food extrusion processes and focused government and private investments into the processed foods segment.

North America holds the largest share in the global snack pellets market. High levels of efficiency in food mechanisms and a growing awareness about food nutrition are major factors driving market growth.

Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region; such as India, China and Japan are offering lucrative growth opportunities for the snack pellets market and are expected to drive the market growth further.

The European market also holds a substantial share in the market and are expected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast time frame. High produce of cereals and grains, along with the presence of some major market players are crucial contributing factors.

Acquisitions are frequently witnessed in the market as part of companies’ attempts of expanding their footprints in the market. Limagrain Cereales Ingredients, a top producer of snack pellets, acquired Unicorn Grain Specialities from Nordian Capital in May 2018.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/snack-pellets-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Snack Pellets market on the basis of type, form, flavour, technique and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Potato

Corn

Rice

Tapioca

Multigrain

Others

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Laminated

Tridimensional

Die-Face

Gelatinized

Flavour (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Plain

Flavored

Nutritional

Technique (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Single-Screw Extruder

Twin-Screw Extruder

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1788

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Frozen and Processed Food category by Reports And Data

Canned Beans Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/canned-beans-market

Dairy Alternatives Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dairy-alternatives-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.