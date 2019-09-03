Chanticleer Holdings to Present at the RHK Capital’s 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference hosted by Reed Smith

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG ) (“Chanticleer” or the “Company”), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized restaurant brands today announced that it will be presenting at the 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference on Thursday, September 5th at 5:00 PM EST. Mike Pruitt, CEO of Chanticleer will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

The 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference will offer the exclusive opportunity to discover growth companies with disruptive technologies and business models covering the following sectors: communications, consumer, energy/alternative energy, healthcare, industrial, life sciences, natural resources, and technology.

For those interested in attending, please visit www.DisruptNYC.com for more information.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR – Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit: www.chanticleerholdings.com .

About RHK Capital

Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd. (dba RHK Capital) was founded in 1984. RHK Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in small to medium-sized transactions. RHK is led by a management team with extensive financial industry experience and a desire to provide companies and individuals with the tools and expertise to accomplish their financial goals. In addition to investment banking, RHK has grown to include businesses in general securities, emerging market securities, distressed and high yield debt securities, investment management, mortgages, and business lending. As a division of Advisory Group Equity Services (AGES), all securities are offered through Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd., a registered broker-dealer, member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

About TAG Group

AGES as part of the holding company TAG Group, Inc., is a leading provider of estate, business and financial services for high net worth individuals and business entities. TAG maintains a comprehensive network of legal, financial and accounting professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of service to their clients. TAG maintains three separate and distinct operating units under its corporate umbrella, they are: Trust Advisory Group, Ltd., Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd., and Estate Insurance Services, Ltd.

About Reed Smith

Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward. Our long-standing relationships and international outlook make us the go-to partner for speedy resolution of complex transactions, disputes and regulatory matters. At Reed Smith, we believe that the practice of law has the ability to drive progress. We know your time is valuable and your matters are important. We are focused on outcomes, are highly collaborative, and have deep industry insight that, when coupled with our local market knowledge, allows us to anticipate and address your needs. You deserve purposeful, highly engaged client service that drives progress for your business.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some portions of this press release, particularly those describing Chanticleer's goals and strategies, contain 'forward-looking statements.' These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words, such as 'expects,' 'should,' 'believes,' 'anticipates' or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. While Chanticleer is working to achieve those goals and strategies, actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include conditions and servicing of current debt obligations, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, the need for significant capital, increasing costs of fuel and freight, protection of intellectual property, competition and other factors, any of which could have an adverse effect on the business plans of Chanticleer, its reputation in the industry or its expected financial return from operations and results of operations. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Chanticleer that they will achieve such forward-looking statements. For further details and a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form S-1, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as they may be amended from time to time. Chanticleer undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Ja@chanticleerholdings.com



