Global Encoders Market - An Estimated Growth of 11.9% Expected During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Encoders Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall encoders market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.



Market Insights



The global encoders market is highly driven by increasing applications of encoders in the automobile and consumer electronics industry. Also, technological advancements play a vital role in the development of this market globally. These are used in various systems and machines which requires the encoders due to fast processing and acceleration. Some of the devices in which encoders are used are printers, scanners, motors, and others. Additionally, the adoption of these devices in automotive is a major factor driving the encoder market.



Moreover, several key players are developing and launching new encoders for various industries to improve the work efficiency and process. In July 2016, FAULHABER Drive Systems subsidiary named MICROMO launched IER3 and IERS3 optical encoders with an advance ability of accuracy and signal quality compared to others encoders.



Based on type, the encoder market has been segmented as rotator encoders, linear encoders, and others. The linear encoder sub-segment holds the largest market share by type segment and is expected to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period. The linear encoders are a device, which converts the analog or digital signals in response to linear motion. These are used in various industries such as manufacturing, electronics, automotive. Industrial process and other industries. The linear encoders have a wide application in coordinate-measuring machines (CMM), laser scanners, calipers, gear measurement, tension testers, and others.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the presence of China, Japan, India, South Korea, and other developed and developing countries in the region. The demand for automobile and consumer electronics is growing rapidly due to technological advancement and ever-growing consumer base. Additionally, the increasing disposable income also contributes to driving market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.4.5 Approach Adopted



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Encoder Market

2.2 Global Encoder Market, By Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3 Global Encoder Market, By Technology, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4 Global Encoder Market, By End-User, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5 Global Encoder Market, By Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Encoder Market Value, 2017 - 2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Encoder Vendors, 2018

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Encoder Market Analysis, by Type, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Rotary Encoder

4.3 Linear Encoder

4.4 Others



Chapter 5 Global Encoder Market Analysis, by Technology, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Optical

5.3 Magnetic

5.4 Photoelectric

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Global Encoder Market Analysis, by End-User, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Electronics

6.4 Textile & Printing Machinery

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 North America Encoder Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Encoder Market Analysis, By Type, 2017 - 2027

7.2.1 Market Analysis

7.3 North America Encoder Market Analysis, By Technology, 2017 - 2027

7.3.1 Market Analysis

7.4 North America Encoder Market Analysis, By End-User, 2017 - 2027

7.4.1 Market Analysis

7.5 North America Encoder Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2027

7.5.1 U.S.

7.5.2 Rest of North America



Chapter 8 Europe Encoder Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Encoder Market Analysis, By Type, 2017 - 2027

8.2.1 Market Analysis

8.3 Europe Encoder Market Analysis, By Technology, 2017 - 2027

8.3.1 Market Analysis

8.4 Europe Encoder Market Analysis, By End-User, 2017 - 2027

8.4.1 Market Analysis

8.5 Europe Encoder Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2027

8.5.1 U.K.

8.5.2 Germany

8.5.3 France

8.5.4 Rest of Europe



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Encoder Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Encoder Market Analysis, By Type, 2017 - 2027

9.2.1 Market Analysis

9.3 Asia Pacific Encoder Market Analysis, By Technology, 2017 - 2027

9.3.1 Market Analysis

9.4 Asia Pacific Encoder Market Analysis, By End-User, 2017 - 2027

9.4.1 Market Analysis

9.5 Asia Pacific Encoder Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2027

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW)Encoder Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

10.1 Overview

10.2 RoW Encoder Market Analysis, By Type, 2017 - 2027

10.2.1 Market Analysis

10.3 RoW Encoder Market Analysis, By Technology, 2017 - 2027

10.3.1 Market Analysis

10.4 RoW Encoder Market Analysis, By End-User, 2017 - 2027

10.4.1 Market Analysis

10.5 RoW Encoder Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2027

10.5.1 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.5.2 Latin America



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Omron Corporation

11.2 Honeywell International

11.3 Schneider Electric

11.4 Rockwell Automation Inc.

11.5 Panasonic Corporation

11.6 Baumer Group

11.7 BEI Sensors

11.8 Dynapar Corporation

11.9 FAULHABER Drive Systems

11.10 Pepperl+Fuchs International

11.11 Hengstler GmbH

11.12 Maxon Motor ag.

