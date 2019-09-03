Electric Motors Market is Generating Revenue of $136.4 Billion by 2025 , at 4.5% CAGR

Surge in demand for energy-efficient electric motors, demand from industrial & agricultural sectors, increase in awareness regarding electric & green vehicles among customers, and rise in HVAC applications have driven the growth in the global electric motor market. Standardization & regulatory policies in emerging markets and enhancements in design methods for lowering carbon emissions would create new opportunities in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global electric motors market generated $96.9 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $136.4 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, key drivers & opportunities, market size & projections, and competitive scenario.

A surge in demand for energy-efficient electric motors, demand from industrial & agricultural sectors, increase in awareness regarding electric & green vehicles among customers, and rise in HVAC applications have driven the growth in the global electric motor market. On the other hand, high investment costs of motors hinder the growth. However, standardization & regulatory policies in emerging markets and enhancements in design methods for lowering carbon emissions would create new opportunities in the market.

The AC motor segment to maintain its dominant position by 2025

Based on motor type, the AC motor segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing more than two-thirds of the total share. This segment is expected to maintain its dominant position by 2025. A surge in the adoption of AC motors due to availability in all sizes and low cost of permanent magnets are factors that drive the market growth.

The FHP output segment to provide lucrative opportunities

Based on output power, the FHP output segment held the major share in 2018, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total market share and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in adoption of FHP output motors in the healthcare industry contribute majorly toward the growth of the sector. Moreover, the same segment would register the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2025.

North America to dominate throughout the forecast period

Based on geography, North America accounted for more than one-third of the total share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. however, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the study period.

Key market players

Leading market players discussed in the research include Siemens AG, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Baldor Electric Incorporation, Ametek Incorporation, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Franklin Electric Cooperative Incorporation, Asmo Corporation Limited, ARC Systems Incorporation, Brook Crompton UK Limited, and Rockwell Automation Incorporation.

