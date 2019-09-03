Government and Industry Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Leaders Highlight Two-Day ‘Future of Money’ Symposium at the Schar School

Speakers from Around the World Explore New Technologies, Innovative Uses, and Public Policy Issues for Digital Currency

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The rapidly expanding fields of blockchain and cryptocurrencies will be examined in depth by policymakers, industry executives, and academic leaders during an international, two-day symposium at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government.

GBA’s Fall 2019 Symposium: The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law will be hosted by the Government Blockchain Association, the Criminal Investigations and Network Analysis Center (a Department of Homeland Security Center of Excellence), and the Schar School.

The conference takes place September 14 and 15 at Mason’s Arlington, Va., campus. Registration information is available at the GBA website: https://bit.ly/2NjHxR7.

Speakers and panelists will explore the latest developments in financial systems, cybersecurity, intelligence, energy, and environment, as well as tackle the policy issues that confront governments around the globe, including regulation, competitiveness, national interests, local governance, healthcare, taxation, and law enforcement.

“The Schar School is an ideal venue to host this symposium—interdisciplinary in nature and jointly organized with GBA and CINA,” said Maurice Kugler, professor of public policy at the Schar School. “The sessions will be dynamic and driven by synergies by bringing together thought leaders across all disciplines—including academic researchers, private investors, international organization management, and government officials.”

The conference will include an expansive exhibit of new blockchain technologies that will be demonstrated by award-winning innovators.

A list of speakers and panelists is here. A list of companies and agencies offering demonstrations of new technologies is here.

ABOUT THE SCHAR SCHOOL

The Schar School of Policy and Government is one of the 10 schools and colleges of George Mason University with approximately 2,000 students, 90 full-time faculty members, and 13 degree programs offered on Mason’s campuses in Fairfax and Arlington, Va. Among the degree programs are government and international politics, public policy, public administration, international security, and international commerce and policy. The Schar School prepares undergraduate and graduate students to be leaders and managers who solve problems and advance the public good in all sectors and levels of government—in the United States and throughout the world.

