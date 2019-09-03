3D Printing Market is Expected Excessive Growth to $44.39 Billion by 2025, at 21.8% CAGR

Reduction of errors, decrease in development cost and time, and ability to build customized products are the factors driving the growth of the 3D printing market. Regionally, North America held the largest revenue in 2018, contributing nearly two-fifths of the total market share. The region is projected to continue its highest position throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D printing market was accounted for $10.87 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $44.39 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2019 to 2025. The research offers a vast analysis of major segments, changing market trends, top pocket investors, and competitive scenarios.

Reduction of errors, decrease in development cost and time, and the ability to build customized products are the factors driving the growth of the 3D printing market. Increasing applications for healthcare and various other industries are expected to provide growth in the opportunities. Whereas the high cost of 3D printing and scarcity of skilled labors restrict market growth.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/234

Based on the type of region, North America held the largest revenue share in 2018, contributing nearly two-fifths of the total market share. The region is projected to continue its highest position throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA would grow at the highest CAGR of 28.2% from 2019 to 2025.

On the basis of end-user, the aerospace and defense segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the total share. The segment is expected to continue its position throughout the estimated period. On the other hand, the healthcare segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.6% from 2019 to 2025.

Based on technology, the FDM technology segment held the major market share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total market share. This region would continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the EBM technology segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 30.5% from 2019 to 2025.

Purchase Report Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/234

On the basis of component, the hardware segment contributed to the major market share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and will continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the services segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.

The key players in the 3D printing market include Hoganas AB, Arcam AB, 3D Systems, Autodesk, Inc., The ExOne Company, Stratasys Ltd., Optomec, Inc., Ponoko Limited, and Voxeljet AG, and Organovo Holdings.

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1?855?550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.