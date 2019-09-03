Aerie Pharmaceuticals speaker interview released for Ophthalmic Drugs Conference

Ophthalmic Drugs 2019

Ophthalmic Drugs conference speaker interview

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group Reports: Vice President of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to present at SMi’s Ophthalmic Drugs conference commencing on 18th- 20th November 2019 in London.SMi catches up with Aerie Pharmaceuticals Vice President, Chemistry, Mitchell de Long as a speaker for the Ophthalmic Drugs conference taking place on the 18th- 20th November 2019 in London. As Europe’s leading Ophthalmic Drugs conference, the three-day agenda will explore new discoveries in the treatment of ocular rare disease, innovations in gene therapy, the challenges in drug delivery through a complex barrier, patient comfort, and regulatory compliance which make up such core components within the Ophthalmic Drug sphere.Snapshot of Mitchell’s interview:The ophthalmic drugs market has matured greatly over recent years, what are the key significant developments you have noticed over the past year?“The launch in the US of Rocklatan is certainly the most significant new development in the past year, as it marks the first approval by the US FDA of a combination drug containing a prostaglandin analogue (PGA). Also, of note is Allergan’s filing of an NDA in the US for an intracameral implant of bimatoprost, a prostaglandin analogue. This would mark the first time a PGA would be delivered by injection into the eye, as opposed to by an eyedrop. Other novel molecules that have launched in the past few years will also prove interesting as they find their niche in a suddenly more crowded marketplace.”What do you personally see as the greatest challenge to overcome in the field of Ophthalmic Drugs at the moment?“Since the last flurry of new ophthalmic drugs was launched, the reimbursement situation in the US has become much more complex and poses a significant challenge to the US launch of new drugs...”For the full speaker interview, speaker line-up and more content including the latest brochure and past attendees, it is available to download on the website.Proudly sponsored by:EXPERIMENTICA | ProMed PharmaContacts:Sponsorship, exhibition and branding packages: Alia Malick +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / amalick@smi-online.co.ukMedia enquiries contact Neill Howard +44 (0) 207 827 6164 / nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



