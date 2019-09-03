CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CTST, RLGY, GTT and CARB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)

Class Period: November 14, 2018 - July 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/canntrust-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

According to filed complaints, CannTrust Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the CannTrust Holdings Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 - May 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/realogy-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Realogy Holdings Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Realogy Holdings Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 - July 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/gtt-communications-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, GTT Communications, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following GTT's acquisition of Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., there were delays in migrating Interoute’s legacy systems and processes into GTT’s client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic priority shift to sell cloud services that was a higher percentage of Interoute’s sales in the two years leading up to the acquisition; (3) a material percentage of the Interoute sales representatives were not productive at selling GTT’s core cloud networking services; (4) GTT was unable to yield as many Interoute salespeople because Interoute had hired many sales people focused on cloud services and allowed underperforming sales representatives to remain at Interoute; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the GTT Communications, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CARB)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 - July 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/carbonite-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Carbonite, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition was acting as a “disruptive” factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Carbonite lacked any reasonable basis for issuing its positive projections and financial forecasts.

To learn more about the Carbonite, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.