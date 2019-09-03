CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OMCL, NGHC, IFF and NTAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQGS: OMCL)

Class Period: October 25, 2018 - July 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/omnicell-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Omnicell, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Omnicell, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC)

Class Period: August 6, 2015 - August 9, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/national-general-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, National General Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) National General was perpetrating a massive forced-placed CPI scheme to fraudulently saddle its own customers with unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance policies that it had underwritten; (b) National General’s illicit conduct in foisting unwanted and unneeded automobile insurance on its customers had resulted in some of the victims being declared delinquent, suffering adverse impacts to their creditworthiness, and/or having their cars improperly repossessed; (c) National General was exposed to an extreme risk of regulatory scrutiny, legal risks, and reputational harm as a result of its participation in the forced placed CPI scheme; (d) the Company had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting, including by failing to maintain formal documentation sufficient to reasonably ensure the accuracy of internal reporting and accounting procedures across much of its business, including with respect to insurance policy premiums; (e) the Company’s reported quarterly revenues and policy premiums were in part the product of a fraudulent forced-placed insurance scheme and were therefore artificially inflated and unsustainable; and (f) National General had in fact lost substantial business with Wells Fargo because Wells Fargo had terminated the forced-placed CPI scheme after concluding that it posed excessive reputational risk and legal exposure.

To learn more about the National General Holdings Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 - August 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/international-flavors-fragrances-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Frutarom Industries Ltd. ("Frutarom"), which the Company acquired in 2018, had bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine; (2) that senior management at Frutarom were aware of such improper payments; (3) that, as a result, Frutarom’s financial results were materially overstated; (4) that, as a result of the improper payments, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; (5) that the Company had not completed adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unlikely to achieve purported synergies from the acquisition; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NTAP)

Class Period: May 22, 2019 - August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/netapp-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: NetApp, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) as a result, the Company’s revenue would be materially impacted; (3) as a result, the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the NetApp, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.