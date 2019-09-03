CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

3M Company (NYSE: MMM)

Class Period: February 9, 2017 - May 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019

About the lawsuit: 3M Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) 3M had vast internal evidence dating back decades confirming that polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota’s Attorney General); (ii) 3M had a decades-long history of suppressing negative information and/or damaging data about PFAS; and (iii) 3M has legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)

Class Period: May 31, 2018 - November 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, L Brands, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Victoria’s Secret and PINK businesses were having a material adverse effect on the Company’s cash flow, liquidity and debt levels; (b) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the ability of the Company to sustain its dividend; (c) the MD&A disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (d) the risk factor disclosures in filings L Brands made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (e) the representations about L Brands’ disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (f) the certifications issued by Defendants Wexner and Burgdoerfer on L Brands disclosure controls were materially false and misleading; and (g) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about L Brands’ then-current business operations and future financial prospects.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 - May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

About the lawsuit: Cardinal Health, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) following Cardinal's acquisition of Cordis, the RFID [radio-frequency identification] inventory tracking technology and advanced supply chain solutions that Defendants told investors the Company would to use to improve Cordis’s performance were never implemented across Cordis; 2) Cordis’s antiquated and ineffective global supply chain was causing operational and inventory problems at Cordis; 3) as a result, Cordis manufactured and accumulated excessive amounts of cardiovascular product inventories, which sat on the shelf and became unsellable and/or expired; 4) the Company materially overstated Cordis’s inventory balances; 5) Cordis was not “performing well” and its integration was not “on track,” “going incredibly well” or “largely on plan"; and 6) to correct Cordis’s deficiencies, the Company would have to make substantial investments in Cordis’s IT and supporting infrastructure, thereby incurring significant Selling, General and Administrative Expenses charges beyond the levels internally budgeted or projected by Cardinal and diminishing operating earnings.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PS)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 - July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

According to the filed complaint, the Company failed to disclose that Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training the salesforce necessary to meet its lofty billing projections. In addition, the Company knew at the time of the March 2019 secondary public offering ("SPO") that it was behind schedule onboarding new sales representatives, which was hurting the Company’s sales execution and preventing Pluralsight from meeting its high growth projections. Instead of disclosing such facts at the time of the SPO, and to cash-out at inflated prices, Defendants intentionally obscured and omitted this pertinent information from investors.

