CannabisNewsWire Announces Exciting New Collaboration with the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), an information service specializing in cannabis related news, is pleased to announce it will be an official dissemination partner of the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo (“CWCBExpo”) for both the Los Angeles event scheduled September 26-28, 2019, and the Boston event to follow October 24-26, 2019.



Well known as one of the leading B2B trade shows and conferences for all sectors of the legalized and medical cannabis industry, the CWCBExpo series bring together individuals from diverse fields who have a passion for the cannabis industry, including lawmakers, entrepreneurs and investors. Backed by a track record of providing great ROI for all guests, each three-day event will include notable speakers, engaging workshops, and networking opportunities.

Speeches on the agenda will cover the cannabis industry from many different angles, including the medical field, business, law and growers. For those interested in business and law, the additional workshops will cover topics like how to manage the blossoming cannabis industry and what laws and regulations business owners should be aware of while businesses grow.

CWCBExpo will also provide an exciting array of exhibitors for guests to explore, with businesses ranging from medical research, marketing, and consumer products. CannabisNewsWire will be part of the action with a booth at each of the upcoming events.

“CNW is actively utilizing more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to distribute press releases and articles that feature Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo’s impressive line-up,” explains Christopher Johnson, Director of Syndicated Communications for CannabisNewsWire. “Our myriad of social media channels and affiliated brands such as CannabisNewsWatch will also be utilized extensively to attract additional attendance from growing audiences of cannabis enthusiasts. We’re pleased to work with the CWCBEXPO team to bolster awareness for their events.”

“We’re excited to be working directly with CannabisNewsWire and its team of experts to raise the visibility of our Los Angeles and Boston events,” said Greg Marco, President of CWCBExpo. “The conference tracks we have scheduled will cover all sides of the cannabis industry, making their unique multi-brand approach and long list of well-respected syndication partners a great fit.”

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

