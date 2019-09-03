Israeli Defence Forces announced to present at Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019

FAVS 2019

SMi reports: Israeli Defence Forces announced to present at the 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability taking place in London this November

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israel Ministry of Defense (MoD) unveiled on 4 August a new armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) concept, dubbed Carmel, that uses artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous capabilities, and enhanced situational awareness to achieve new levels of battlefield effectiveness.The goal of the programme is to reduce the number of onboard personnel in AFVs like the Merkava tank from four to two and enable them to operate under closed hatches, with the vehicle driving itself, detecting threats in real time, and providing recommendations to the crew on critical decisions.The vehicles will also be able to control unmanned air and ground vehicles, as well as operate as part of a network that builds a shared picture of the battlefield and co-operate to efficiently engage targets.Learn how the Israeli Defence Forces (name withheld for security reasons) are enhancing armoured vehicle survivability at SMi's 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability taking place between the 12th and 14th November 2019. They will present an exclusive briefing on ‘Israeli Adoption and Fielding of Active Protection Systems’. The presentation will cover: The roadmap for future armoured vehicle APS in the IDF; Operational concepts for fielding APS; Adapting systems for different platforms and Lessons learned from operational analysis of APS.Other military nations presenting at the three-day event include the UK, Australia, the US, Czech Republic, Turkey, Romania, Sweden, Norway and many more.As the only armoured vehicle conference dedicated to the area of survivability, the 2019 event will gather programme managers, capability directors, and commanders from the military, and senior engineers, chief scientists, and platform managers from leading solution providers to discuss what nations are doing to protect their armoured vehicles and their personnel.Latest registrations include:Military & Research - Australian Army | British Army | Czech Military Research Institute | Czech MoD | DSTL - UK MoD | FFI - Norwegian Defence Research Establishment | FOI Swedish Defence Research Agency | Ground Vehicle System Center - US Army | Israeli Defence Forces | JPEO CBD - US Army | PEO Ground Combat Systems -US Army | Romanian Ministry of Defence | UK Armed Forces | UK MoD | Swedish Land Warfare Centre | Turkish SSB - Undersecretariat for Defence Industry | Vetronics Research Centre & more!Industry - Advanced Blast and Ballistic Systems | AeroGlow International | C.E.S. Advanced Composites | Collins Aerospace | General Dynamics European Land Systems | General Dynamics Land Systems UK Ltd | Instro Precision Ltd | KCD Resources Ltd | KME | Leonardo | Lockheed Martin UK | NP Aerospace | Parker Hannifin Ltd. | Pearson Engineering | Plasan Sasa Ltd | Rada | Rheinmetall Protection Systems Gmbh | ST Engineering Land Systems | Thales UK | TriCIS Ltd & more!For those who would like to register for the conference, there’s an early bird discount of £100 that will expire on the 30th September 2019, secure your place Gold Sponsor: LeonardoSponsors: ABBS, C.E.S. Advanced Composites, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics European Land Systems, KME, NP Aerospace, Rada, Rheinmetall Protection systems GMBH, Pearson Engineering,TriCISFor details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk



