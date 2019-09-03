Merger Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – MCRN, TYPE, GHDX, CBM

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN)

The investigation concerns whether Milacron and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Milacron to Hillenbrand, Inc. for $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron common stock. If you are a Milacron shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/milacron-holdings-corp-mcrn-merger-stock-hillenbrand/.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE)

The investigation concerns whether Monotype Imaging and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Monotype Imaging to HGGC for $19.85 per share. If you are a Monotype Imaging shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/monotype-imaging-holdings-inc-type-merger-stock-hggc/ .

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX)

The investigation concerns whether Genomic Health and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Genomic Health to Exact Sciences Corp. Under the terms of the deal, Genomic Health stockholders will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences stock (subject to a 10% collar centered on Exact Sciences’ volume-weighted average price for the 45 trading days ended July 26, 2019) for each share of Genomic Health common stock they own. If you are a Genomic Health shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/genomic-health-inc-ghdx-merger-stock-exact-sciences/ .

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM)

The investigation concerns whether Cambrex and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Cambrex to an affiliate of the Permira funds for $60.00 per share. If you are a Cambrex shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cambrex-corporation-cbm-stock-merger-permira-funds/.

