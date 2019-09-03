Altisource Launches Tailored Suite of Services for the Single-Family Rental Market

Lenders and investors have access to Altisource’s mortgage and real estate solutions to help meet their single-family rental needs

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A . (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider of real estate, mortgage and technology services, today announced the launch of a tailored suite of single-family rental (SFR) services for the SFR market leveraging Altisource’s experience in closing over 23,000 single and bulk asset acquisitions, dispositions and financing transactions.

SFR homes comprise more than one-third of all U.S. rental properties, or roughly 16 million homes, with another 13 million new rental households expected to be formed by 2030.1 With this significant demand on the horizon, Altisource anticipates that investors and lenders will have an increasing need for SFR vendors that provide scale and consistency. Through Altisource’s suite of SFR services, the company offers an experienced workforce, extended hours of operation and attractive turn times, helping expedite closings and reduce risk while offering significant cost savings to customers.

Altisource’s suite of SFR solutions includes:

Premium Title™ Title and Settlement Services

RentRange® Rental Data

Hubzu® Online Real Estate Marketing

Online Real Estate Marketing Appraisal and Valuation Services

Field Services and Renovation

Property Inspections

Construction Risk Management

Real Estate Brokerage

Rating Agency Due Diligence

Insurance and Risk Management

Mortgage Fulfillment Services

“As the single-family rental market expands and matures, we see a phenomenal opportunity to help institutional investors, owner-operators and private lenders navigate and grow in the SFR space,” said Ben Hall, Vice President, Altisource. “Altisource is well-positioned to provide its vertically integrated suite of single-family rental services and innovative solutions tailored to each customer’s strategy. It’s an exciting time for the SFR market, and we continue to listen to our customers’ needs and develop solutions that fully support them.”

“Altisource supports our SFR strategy with innovative and economical solutions,” said Shawn Miller, Chief Executive Officer, 5 Arch Funding Corp. “Within Altisource, Premium Title in particular has helped us simplify and standardize our execution across multiple loan programs. We value our relationship and continue to see meaningful results through Altisource’s suite of solutions.”

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com .

1 https://www.marketwatch.com/story/5-things-to-know-about-investing-in-single-family-rental-homes-2018-05-29

Investor Contact:

Michelle D. Esterman

Chief Financial Officer

770-612-7007

Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com Press Contact:

Britt E. Gottlieb

Senior Manager, Communications

617-728-6118

Britt.Gottlieb@altisource.com



