Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine publishes study on Forestry in Co Leitrim

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle T.D announced today that the study on Forestry in Co Leitrim has now been submitted and is available for download from the Department’s website. This report was commissioned by Minister Doyle in February 2019 to assess the social and economic impacts of forestry in County Leitrim.

The Study which was led by Dr Áine Ní Dhubháin, U.C.D. in conjunction with the Bureau for Economic Theory and Applications, INRA, France, also examined the current state of environmental regulation of forestry in County Leitrim. The Study, which was completed on schedule, represents a comprehensive assessment of forestry including the attitudes of people to forestry in the County.

Minister Doyle on receiving the report said “I wish to thank Dr. Ní Dhubháin and her team for this detailed report which will be examined carefully by my Department over the coming weeks. It is extremely comprehensive and I would encourage all stakeholders to take the time to study the report in detail. The study will improve our understanding of the impacts of forestry in rural communities and in this regard will form an important part of the final review of the Forestry Programme 2014 -2020”.

The Report is available at https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/forestservice/publications/

Date Released: 02 September 2019